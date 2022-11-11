Hudson Valley, New York Man Murdered Repairing His Home’s Fence
Shocking new details revealed a Hudson Valley man was murdered while working outside of his home.
On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 23-year-old Damante T. Stansberry of Middletown, New York was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with the crimes of murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
Middletown, New York Man Accused of Murdering Wallkill Man
Stansberry is accused of stabbing a Town of Wallkill man multiple times inside the detached garage of the victim's Town of Wallkill home.
Stansberry was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000,000.00 cash bail, $1,500,000.00 secured bond, or $3,000,000.00 partially secured bond.
Jeffrey Harris, 53, lived at 33 Brookline Avenue. He was found stabbed to death in a garage at his home.
Town of Wallkill Man Murdered Repairing Fence Outside Home
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Officials allege that on Oct. 30, around 5 p.m., Stansberry arrived at the home of his 53-year-old victim and repeatedly stabbed the man.
Harris was repairing a fence in the backyard of his home when he was fatally stabbed, officials say.
A motive for the murder was not released.
“My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this case, who was senselessly killed while working in his own backyard on a Sunday afternoon,” Hoovler said. “There is no place where people should feel safer than in their own homes.”
Stansberry was charged with tampering evidence for allegedly stuffing a mask, rubber gloves, hooded jacket and a shoe that he was wearing into a storm drain.