The Food and Drug Administration recently announced that a company has issued a recall for hand sanitizer that may contain Methanol. Adam’s Polishes, LLC, which is based in Thornton, Colorado, is recalling Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer. FDA testing found that lot 133475 of the hand sanitizer contains methanol. The company is recalling 19 other lots voluntarily to be cautious.

Persons who accidentally ingest (drink) these products are at risk for methanol poisoning. Substantial methanol ingestion can result in coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death. To date, Adam’s Polishes has not received any reports of injury, illness, or other adverse events related to this recall.

FDA FDA loading...

The affected products were sold via Adam’s website and the recall applies to consumers in New York State and nationwide.

These are the lot numbers for the Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizers being recalled:

133470

133471

133472

133473

133474

133475

133476

133477

133478

133479

133480

133481

133482

133483

137731

137732

137733

137734

139322

143327

If you purchased any Adam’s Polishes Hand Sanitizer products with the lots listed above, you should stop using the hand sanitizer immediately. Dispose of it according to local regulations.

Consumers can email Adam’s Polishes with a request for a credit at hs@adamspolishes.com. You will need to include a picture of the bottle including the lot number.

If you have used any of Adams products with the lot numbers listed above and experienced any adverse effects, please contact the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program here.

Get our free mobile app

New York State Banned Marijuana Smoke In 6 New Places