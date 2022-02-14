Loaded Semi-Automatic Discovered During Newburgh Arrest

A Precision Policing Initiative detail (which is a partnership between several law enforcement agencies using directed and focused enforcement with the goal to reduce gun violence and recover illegal weapons) being conducted by the City of Newburgh Police Department and the New York State Police on Friday led to the arrest of a Newburgh resident on a number of charges from two separate incidents.

On Friday, February 11th around 4:15 pm, Newburgh Police along with New York State Police were patrolling in the City of Newburgh when they came across a male subject who was wanted for questioning with regard to a recent shooting in the city. An attempt to stop the subject in the area of Renwick Street and South Clark Street led to a foot chase when the suspect fled on foot from both officers.

It was reported that the suspect, in an attempt to get away from the officers, ran inside the first-floor residence on Benkard Avenue. The suspect was eventually caught inside a rear bedroom of the residence where a struggle was reported to have ensued. A loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun was recovered by the officers and said to be loaded with a high-capacity magazine and a laser attachment.

The suspect was taken into custody and later identified as 25-year-old James D. Boursiquot of Newburgh. He was charged with felony burglary, felony weapons possession, misdemeanor drug possession, and other related offenses. In addition, Boursiquot was also charged with felony weapons possession offenses for the shooting on Mill Street in Newburgh on February 6th of this year.

