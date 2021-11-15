New York Teacher Tragically Dies At 33 In Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents are mourning the loss of a teacher who tragically died at the age of 33.

Get our free mobile app

Roberto Eric Pallas of Mamaroneck passed away tragically on November 7, according to his obituary.

He was 33. Pallas died after a basement fire last Sunday at a home on Walnut Street in Mamaroneck.

Google

Pallas was a graduate of Rye Neck High School where he played both tennis and basketball.

Google

He later went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University.

After college, he became a teacher who taught English to elementary school students in Japan, a place dear to his heart, according to his obituary.

Fuse/ThinkStock

"Roberto enjoyed nature and loved to hike. He climbed to (the) top of Mount Fuji in 2015 and was able to take his mother with him on part of the journey. He was a lover of classical music and had made several trips to Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center," his obituary states.

COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME

A memorial mass was held on Friday at St. Gregory the Great RC Church in Harrison.

The family asked for any donations in Roberto's memory go to The Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic in Ossining.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York