New York Teacher Sexually Abused Hudson Valley Student, PD

A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of sexually abusing and stalking a student.

On Wednesday, the Yonkers Police Department announced offers arrested a Westchester County high school teacher who's accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Yonkers, New York Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Student in Westchester County, New York

The Yonkers Police Department, Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, and Yonkers Public Schools are continuing to investigate student allegations of criminal behavior by a Yonkers Public Schools high school teacher.

James Korwatch, 49, was charged with criminal sexual act in the first degree 1, a Class B violent felony and stalking in the first degree, a Class D violent felony. More charges are expected, police say.

Ossining, New York Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Yonker's New York Student

Korwatch lives in the Village of Ossining, New York. The 49-year-old is a carpentry teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical High School. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Korwatch allegedly began an inappropriate relationship with the then 17-year-old student in 2021.

"That relationship escalated to physical and sexual violence as well as physical and verbal intimidation and coercion," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release. "Additional information may be released as it becomes available, however, no information will be released as to the pedigree or identity of the student victim and details of the investigation will remain limited."

More Victims Possible In Hudson Valley

Police believe there could be more victims.

"The Yonkers Police and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with knowledge of criminal or suspicious conduct on the part of James KORWATCH to contact Yonkers Police Detective Robert Metz at (914) 377-7725 – all calls may remain confidential. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637); anonymous tips can also be sent to us directly through the Yonkers Police website by clicking on the submit a tip button," the Yonkers Police Department said.

