New York Teacher Confesses To ‘Egregious Betrayal Of Trust’

A New York State teacher confessed to installing a camera in a school bathroom.

Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that 58-year-old Patrick Morgan of Colonie pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

Capital Region, New York Teacher Pleads Guilty

Morgan's guilty plea "satisfies" all 22 counts Morgan initially faced, according to the Albany County District Attorney's Office.

“As an employee of Sand Creek Middle School, Patrick Morgan enjoyed a high level of trust among his peers. His actions, which violated the privacy of 28 people, are an egregious betrayal of that trust," Albany Assistant District Attorney Ariel Fallon said in a statement.

On or about Feb. 22, 2022, Morgan installed a camera in a staff bathroom at the Sand Creek Middle School. Morgan worked as a teacher at the Albany, New York middle school.

Albany, New York Teacher Installed Cameras In School Bathroom

Morgan installed the camera in a staff bathroom at the middle school with the intent to use the records for his own sexual gratification, officials say.

"In the Special Victims Unit, we take exploitation very seriously and hope that today’s resolution provides his victims with some peace of mind and closure," Fallon stated.

Prison Sentence

Morgan faces a 2 to 6-year prison sentence when sentenced in early 2023.

Morgan will also be required to register as a sex offender. 28 no-contact orders of protection were also issued for Morgan's coworkers.

