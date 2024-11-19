New York Steakhouse Chain Responds To Viral Health Violations

A popular steakhouse with locations across Upstate New York was just slapped with many health violations.

Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse operates in Albany, Clifton Park, Utica, Syracuse and Rochester New York.

"We grew up in Upstate New York searching for a restaurant with an exciting atmosphere to enjoy a perfectly cooked steak and a side of delicious pasta, but our travels didn’t lead us to find exactly what we were craving so… we decided to create it ourselves!" the company states on its website.

Viral Complaints At Utica Location

Over the past week, several posts on Facebook alleged mice and unsanitary conditions in the kitchen of the Utica steakhouse.

According to the Daily Sentinel, now-deleted viral posts showed cockroaches inside a soap dispenser and a mouse on a pasta dish.

Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse Responds

After the posts went viral, Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse released the following statement:

As you may imagine, we were shocked by the recent post shared across social media. We are thankful for the overwhelming support from the community and our loyal customers during this time. As a family-owned and operated local business since 1978, first as Jack Appleseed's and now as Delmonico's, we are incredibly grateful for our management team, front-of-house staff, back-of-house staff, and, most importantly, our guests. At Delmonico's, food safety is the priority. We take all feedback seriously and are committed to addressing all concerns. Restaurants are not perfect, but we continue to strive toward perfection. We thank our customers for 46 years of patronage. Your ongoing support is vital to our success

Department Of Health Investigates

Following several complaints of mice and unsanitary conditions the Oneida County Department of Health inspected the Utica Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse.

The health department slapped the eatery with 11 violations and one public health hazard.

A Delmonico spokesperson tells the Daily Sentinel they take these violations very seriously and are investigating.

