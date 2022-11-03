New York State’s Police Officer Of The Year Patrols Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley police officer who was nearly killed in the line of duty was just named the best police officer in New York.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul honored a police officer from Orange County, New York.

Hochul announced that Middletown Police Department Officer Evan Barone, 28, is the recipient of the New York State Police Officer Medal of Valor. Lieutenant Governor Antiono Delgado gave the award to Barone Wednesday morning, on behalf of Governor Hochul, during a ceremony at the Paramount Theatre in Middletown.

"Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone exemplifies what it means to be a police officer, which is why he is being awarded the New York State Police Officer Medal of Valor," Delgado stated. "For demonstrating exceptional courage and unflappable bravery in the face of grave danger, Officer Barone is well deserving of this award, and I thank him and his fellow officers from the Middletown Police Department for their service to this community."

The City of Middletown police officer was given the medal for demonstrating exceptional courage and bravery in service to his community, officials say.

"Officer Barone was on routine patrol when he was flagged down by a woman whose ex-boyfriend refused to leave her home. Seconds after stopping to help, Officer Barone was shot and despite being seriously wounded, he fired back, struck his assailant, and protected the woman, several children and other adults who witnessed the unprovoked attack," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

The award is also known as the Governor's Police Officer of the Year Award.

"Despite being seriously wounded, Officer Barone demonstrated exceptional bravery by putting himself in harm's way to keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul said. "His quick-thinking and swift action prevented anyone else from being harmed by the gunman. We honor him for his courage and service, and we also commend the thousands of police officers who work tirelessly to protect New Yorkers in communities across the state."

Barone is the first officer from the Middletown Police Department to be recognized with the award, according to Hochul's office.

"Middletown is home to an exceptional group of New Yorkers and Officer Evan Barone represents the best of the best," Middletown Mayor Joseph M. DeStefano said. "We are proud to have him among our ranks, not only as an officer of the law, but as a member of our community. I want to thank Officer Barone and his family for the sacrifices they make to keep us safe."

In May 2022, an Orange County jury found Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx guilty of crimes including attempted murder in the first degree, for the August 29, 2020 shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone. The jury also found Owens guilty of aggravated assault, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and criminal trespass.

On August 29, on Myrtle Avenue in Middletown, Owens attempted to kill a City of Middletown cop, by shooting him with a 9 mm. pistol. Officer Barone was flagged down by a man who stated that Owens was refusing to leave a house that he had illegally entered.

The police officer accompanied the man to the residence. When Owens emerged from the residence, he fired a bullet from a 9 mm pistol at Barone, which passed through the officer’s left arm, permanently damaging a nerve and shattering a bone.

Officer Barone fired back, hitting Owens before he could pull the trigger again. Both were treated for gunshot wounds.

"After Officer Barone was seriously injured, the Middletown Police Department received an overwhelming amount of support from our community and our law enforcement partners. Officer Barone's heroism and bravery in the face of grave danger is a testament to the outstanding level of courage and commitment that police officers exhibit when serving their communities. I am eternally grateful that Officer Barone drew upon his training and experience to quickly incapacitate a deadly threat to himself and innocent bystanders," Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw said.

Last month Owens was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison.

