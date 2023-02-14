New York State Police Respond To Bridge Jumper In Hudson Valley

New York State Police provided details after responding to reports of a disabled vehicle and a bridge jumper in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police from Troop K confirmed a person jumped from the Bear Moutain Bridge.

New York State Police Respond to Bear Mountain Bridge

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, the New York State Police in Cortlandt responded to the Bear Mountain Bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle.

Police soon learned 62-year-old Rondald E. Welte Jr. of Midland Park, New Jersey left his car disabled on the bridge and jumped from the bridge, according to New York State Police.

New Jersey Man Jumps From Bear Mountain Bridge In Hudson Valley

Police did not provide more information but noted foul play is not suspected.

"(The) investigation determined Ronald E. Welte Jr., age 62, of Midland Park, NJ, left his vehicle and jumped from the bridge," New York State Police stated in a press release. "This investigation remains ongoing but there are no signs of foul play detected at this time."

Welte's body was later recovered.

