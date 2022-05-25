New York State Police Need Help After Theft in Minisink Caught on Video

New York State Police shared a video of a theft from a business in Orange County. New York State Police are hoping you, or someone in the community, can help them identify the person seen in the video from a Town of Minisink business.

On Monday, New York State Police shared a video (seen below) of theft that was allegedly caught on camera at a business in the Town of Minisink, Orange County, New York.

New York State Police Need Help After Theft in Minisink, Orange County, New York

"New York State Police Greenville (Orange County) BCI is seeking the public's assistance with identifying the individual in the video," New York State Police wrote in a press release.

On May 12, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., an unknown person entered Mohan’s Auto Body & Repair located at 760 ST-RT 284 in the Town of Minisink and stole an undisclosed amount of cash in a black bag from behind the counter, police say.

Town of Minisink, New York Business Theft Caught On Video, New York State Police.

The video shared by New York State Police shows what appears to be a white man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt entering Mohan’s Auto Body & Repair and walking behind the counter at the Orange County auto body shop.

What's also interesting is the video appears to show a dog excitedly run-up to the man as the man enters the store. You can see in the video the dog is wagging its tail and the man does not seem afraid of the animal or surprised to find the dog in the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Malone, SP Greenville BCI at 845-673-3115. Police say all tips will remain confidential.

You can see the full video below:

