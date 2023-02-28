New York State Police Investigate 2nd Fatal Accident On Palisades
New York State Police investigated another fatal accident on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
On Monday, New York State Police released details regarding a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near the Orange and Rockland border.
State Police Investigate Fatal Car Crash on the Palisades Parkway
On Friday, around 6:50 p.m., New York State Police from the Haverstraw barracks responded to a fatal car crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near exit 16 southbound in the town of Stony Point.
Police believe a 2013 Acura MDX was traveling south at a high rate of speed when the vehicle exited the roadway on the west shoulder, struck a tree and rolled over.
The driver was identified as 56-year-old Michael Paradis from Pelham, New York.
Pelham, New York Man Killed In Crash On Palisades
Paradis was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle, police say.
The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.
Orange County, New York Resident Killed In Crash on Palisades Interstate Parkway In Rockland County, New York
Less than 48 hours later New York State Police investigated another fatal crash on the Palisades, this one involving an NYPD officer.