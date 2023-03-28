Videos and more have been released as the investigation continues after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by State Police.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James released video footage her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into a police-involved fatal shooting.

"The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) of the Attorney General’s Office released videos from body-worn cameras worn by two officers. The release of this video follows Attorney General James’ directive that camera footage obtained by her office during an OSI investigation be released to the public in order to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters," the AG's office stated in a press release.

Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Ulster County

A few days after the shooting, the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation opened an investigation into McAlpin's death.

"Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed," the AG's office stated.

If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident," New York Attorney General’s Office stated.

"The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime," the AG's office said.

CLICK HERE to see the videos released by the New York Attorney General's Office.

