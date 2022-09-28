New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley

It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.

Troop F and Troop K patrol the Hudson Valley for New York State Police. Troop F covers Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan Counties. Troop K patrols Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester counties.

This update highlighted New York State Police's activity from Sept. 19-25.

New York State Police Week In Review For Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan

Troop F Week in Review

Arrests

Felony:24

Misdemeanor:48

Violation: 7

Crash Investigations

Property Damage: 92

Personal Injury: 23

Fatal: 0

DWI Arrests: 39

Total Calls For Service: 1,362

Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,560

New York State Police Week In Review For Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester

Troop K Week in Review

Arrests

Felony:3

Misdemeanor:27

Violation: 2

Crash Investigations

Property Damage: 96

Personal Injury: 24

Fatal: 2

DWI Arrests: 30

Total Calls For Service: 1,123

Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,304

More information about the police activity wasn't released.

