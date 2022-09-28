New York State Police Arrest Over 110 In Hudson Valley
It was a busy week for New York State Police in the Hudson Valley.
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Troop F and Troop K patrol the Hudson Valley for New York State Police. Troop F covers Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan Counties. Troop K patrols Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester counties.
This update highlighted New York State Police's activity from Sept. 19-25.
New York State Police Week In Review For Orange, Rockland, Ulster, Greene and Sullivan
Troop F Week in Review
Arrests
- Felony:24
- Misdemeanor:48
- Violation: 7
Crash Investigations
- Property Damage: 92
- Personal Injury: 23
- Fatal: 0
DWI Arrests: 39
Total Calls For Service: 1,362
Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,560
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York State Police Week In Review For Dutchess, Putnam, Columbia and Westchester
Troop K Week in Review
Arrests
- Felony:3
- Misdemeanor:27
- Violation: 2
Crash Investigations
- Property Damage: 96
- Personal Injury: 24
- Fatal: 2
DWI Arrests: 30
Total Calls For Service: 1,123
Traffic Tickets Issued: 1,304
More information about the police activity wasn't released.