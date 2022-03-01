We have photos of a brand-new State Park with "breathtaking views" that's coming to the shoreline in the Hudson Valley. It will mark the first State Park ever placed in this historic Hudson Valley city.

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Ulster County to announce a new State Park.

The state park is planned for more than 500 acres of a former industrial property. It will sit along the Hudson River shoreline in Ulster County.

New York State Park With 'Breathtaking Views' Coming To Hudson Valley

It's named after 19th century African American abolitionist and suffragist Sojourner Truth, a Hudson Valley resident.

This will be the first State Park in the City of Kingston and the first new State Park to open since July 2019. It sits on the shoreline of Kingston and the Town of Ulster