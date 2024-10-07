New York State On High-Alert, Flags Lowered To Half-Staff
New York State is bracing for protests and more as flags across the Empire State are lowered to half-staff.
Monday, Oct. 7, marks the one-year anniversary of Hamas attacking Israel.
Flags Lowered At Half-Staff In New York
Flags are going to be lowered to half-staff around New York on Monday across the Empire State.
Landmarks across the state, including Hudson Valley landmarks like the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Walkway Over The Hudson, and the Mid-Hudson Bridge will be lit yellow tshow solidarity with Israel and hostages still in captivity.
“One year after the horrific atrocities committed against the people of Israel, my heart goes out to the victims and their families,” Hochul said. “New York stands with Israel — today and every day. As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we will do everything in our power to defend against the forces of hatred and stand firmly against those who perpetuate it.”
Landmarks to be illuminated include:
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
Kosciuszko Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
State Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
Niagara Falls
The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
Albany International Airport Gateway
MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
Moynihan Train Hall
Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
1 World Trade Center
Increased Police Presence Across New York
Gov. Hochul also directed New York State Police to enhance security and heighten surveillance in the wake of Iran’s bombardment of Israel.
"This additional security presence will protect critical infrastructure hubs, synagogues, yeshivas, mosques, community centers and other at-risk areas," Hochul's office states.
New York State is also bracing for multiple anti-Israel protests today. Officials say police will be out in full force.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams says all have the right to peacefully protest, but stresses there will be zero tolerance for protestors who break the law, impede traffic or damage property.
