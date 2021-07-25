It's not quite apple season, but don't tell this guy. Police say a 34-year-old New York state man drove drunk with children in the backseat. WROC says the incident happened Saturday right after noon, when the Clyde, NY man lost control of his vehicle and went off the road. Police say he struck a fire hydrant and then went barreling straight through an apple orchard.

WROC says this impromptu off-road excursion left numerous apple trees damaged or destroyed. Officials say because the passengers in the vehel with him were 10, 11, and 12 years-old, that the suspect will face even more charges. Luckily, none of the kids were hurt. Police say the 34-year-old refused a breathalyzer test.

Just a few weeks ago, a 42-year-old Peterson, NY man was busted for driving his 1982 Hesston tractor while plastered, according to officials. And by plastered, we're talking about nearly four times the legal limit, according to police. The NY Post says the suspect was witnessed by police swerving down the road on his tractor July 5. Police pulled the man over and administered field sobriety tests, which he failed, according to a press release. Police say his blood alcohol level was .31%, which is nearly quadruple the state's .08% legal limit. He has now been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, according to the police release.

But what about someone who's allegedly driving drunk while on the job? CBS says that a 56-year-old U.S. Postal Worker from Auburn is accused of driving drunk as he delivered the mail the afternoon of July 10. But that's not all. Police go on to say that the man was allegedly so obliterated that he actually fell out of the USPS vehicle he was driving at the time. Seneca Falls Police say the now-driverless vehicle then ended up crossing the road and went into a row of bushes. Wow, hows that for postal delivery?