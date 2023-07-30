One New York State Resort Lands In The Top 15 In America

If you haven't finalized your summer vacation plans yet, you might want to check out a top-rated resort right here in New York State. Travel + Leisure released its 'Readers’ 15 Favorite U.S. Resorts of 2023' and one NY resort landed on the list.

Photo by Cory Bjork on Unsplash Photo by Cory Bjork on Unsplash loading...

Have You Taken A Summer Vacation Yet?

I am a firm believer in summer vacations. Listen, I know money is tight and not everyone has it, but even a daycation is better than nothing. We live in New York, so we have access to beautiful state parks, natural wonders, casinos, attractions, and of course New York City. I recommend saving a little from each paycheck to be able to at least take a weekend getaway, even if it's just in New York State, once a year. You deserve it! If you have a more generous budget, you might want to check out the one New York resort that made the top 15 of Travel + Leisure's list.

One New York Resort Lands In Top 10 Of Travel + Leisure's Top 10 Of Readers’ 15 Favorite U.S. Resorts of 2023

If you have a bag to blow, you might want to check out the top vacation spot in the whole United States. According to Travel + Leisure,

Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.

The #1 Vacation Resort in America is...

Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection: Park City, Utah

I don't know about you, but Utah is definitely NOT on my list of places to visit. But, if you're looking for "the best of the best," according to Travel + Leisure, you may want to take a trip there.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

'Gorgeous' is how multiple voters described this ski chalet, which is located at the base of Silver Lake Express chair lift at the Deer Valley resort. A collection of 68 rooms, suites, and residences gives guests the option of staying in either a chalet with old-school Bavarian touches, like antique furniture, or a more contemporary, minimalist building where your room might include a private balcony.

The Top Rated Resort In New York State Is...

Goggle Maps Goggle Maps loading...

When it comes to New York State, only one resort made the list. Landing at #8 is the Wylder Windham in Windham, New York. The Wylder Windham has a 4.7-star rating on Google and is considered a three-star hotel. It's located at 19 NY-296, Windham, NY 12496.

According to Travel + Leisure,

This resort in New York’s Catskill Mountains began a second act under new management last year, with new suites and renovated rooms — but original favorites, like the on-site Babblers restaurant, remain. Reader Score: 97.33

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Some of the amenities include:

- Babblers Restaurant, Bar & Bakery

- Heated Pool

- Wood Fired Saunas

- Pickle Ball Court

- Electric and Mountain Bikes

- Hammocks & Swings

- Firepits

- Rec Room

- Shuttle Service To The Mountain

You can check out the Wylder Windham website here.

Get our free mobile app