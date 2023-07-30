One New York State Resort Lands In The Top 15 In America

If you haven't finalized your summer vacation plans yet, you might want to check out a top-rated resort right here in New York State. Travel + Leisure released its 'Readers’ 15 Favorite U.S. Resorts of 2023' and one NY resort landed on the list.
Have You Taken A Summer Vacation Yet?
I am a firm believer in summer vacations. Listen, I know money is tight and not everyone has it, but even a daycation is better than nothing. We live in New York, so we have access to beautiful state parks, natural wonders, casinos, attractions, and of course New York City. I recommend saving a little from each paycheck to be able to at least take a weekend getaway, even if it's just in New York State, once a year. You deserve it! If you have a more generous budget, you might want to check out the one New York resort that made the top 15 of Travel + Leisure's list.
One New York Resort Lands In Top 10 Of Travel + Leisure's Top 10 Of Readers’ 15 Favorite U.S. Resorts of 2023
If you have a bag to blow, you might want to check out the top vacation spot in the whole United States. According to Travel + Leisure,
Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more.
The #1 Vacation Resort in America is...
Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection: Park City, Utah
I don't know about you, but Utah is definitely NOT on my list of places to visit. But, if you're looking for "the best of the best," according to Travel + Leisure, you may want to take a trip there.
'Gorgeous' is how multiple voters described this ski chalet, which is located at the base of Silver Lake Express chair lift at the Deer Valley resort. A collection of 68 rooms, suites, and residences gives guests the option of staying in either a chalet with old-school Bavarian touches, like antique furniture, or a more contemporary, minimalist building where your room might include a private balcony.
The Top Rated Resort In New York State Is...
When it comes to New York State, only one resort made the list. Landing at #8 is the Wylder Windham in Windham, New York. The Wylder Windham has a 4.7-star rating on Google and is considered a three-star hotel. It's located at 19 NY-296, Windham, NY 12496.
According to Travel + Leisure,
This resort in New York’s Catskill Mountains began a second act under new management last year, with new suites and renovated rooms — but original favorites, like the on-site Babblers restaurant, remain.
Reader Score: 97.33
Some of the amenities include:
- Babblers Restaurant, Bar & Bakery
- Heated Pool
- Wood Fired Saunas
- Pickle Ball Court
- Electric and Mountain Bikes
- Hammocks & Swings
- Firepits
- Rec Room
- Shuttle Service To The Mountain
You can check out the Wylder Windham website here.