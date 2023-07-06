7 Of The Best Places To Visit In New York State In 2023

Summer is in full swing! If you're looking to plan a weekend getaway in state to save some money, you might want to check out one of these 7 places. I just took a trip to New York City. While it doesn't seem quite as hectic as it was before the pandemic, its bubbling with life and lots of things to do. We spent most of our time walking around midtown. I think we clocked about 8 or 9 miles of walking in two days. We were stating near Grand Central Station, so we easily walked to Times Square. We visited Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick's Cathedral too. And of course we ate good!

U.S. News & World Report Names Top 7 Places To Visit In New York

Even though visiting New York is great and it's on the top of most tourists list of places to visit, New York State also offers other gems. U.S. News & World Report used the following methodology to create its list,

The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert opinions and traveler reviews. We also rely on our in-destination writers and editors for their recommendations and insider knowledge.

7. Rochester, New York

Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash Photo by Yassine Khalfalli on Unsplash loading...

One of New York's largest cities, Rochester is a great place to visit if you're traveling with children. In Rochester, you'll discover several kid-friendly museums, including The Strong National Museum of Play (one of the largest children's museum in the U.S.) and the George Eastman Museum (the world's oldest photography museum). Additionally, Rochester offers all kinds of outdoor attractions to enjoy during the warmer months.

6. Fire Island, New York

Photo by Julian Bracero on Unsplash Photo by Julian Bracero on Unsplash loading...

Those looking to get away from skyscrapers can travel about 60 miles southeast of Manhattan to reach this 32-mile-long, car-free barrier island. On Fire Island, you'll find several charming communities, including Ocean Beach (where most of the island's hotels, restaurants and shops are located) and Cherry Grove and The Pines (two of the island's LGBTQ-friendly areas). Plus, Fire Island is home to Fire Island National Seashore, a protected area that welcomes bird-watchers and campers in droves.

5. The Finger Lakes, New York

Photo by Abdallah Kokash on Unsplash Photo by Abdallah Kokash on Unsplash loading...

A romantic New York getaway, The Finger Lakes region appeals to travelers seeking a relaxing retreat with lovely scenery. Skiing at the area's resorts, wine tasting at the Seneca Lake Wine Trail's wineries and boating and hiking at local state parks are all popular activities to enjoy in this part of northwestern New York.

4. The Catskills, New York

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash loading...

With 98 peaks, southeastern New York's Catskill Mountains beckon to outdoor enthusiasts. About 40% of the Catskill Park's 700,000-plus acres are designated as "forever wild," meaning you'll have access to sprawling spaces ideal for outdoor activities. Summer is perfect for hunting, hiking, boating and zip lining, among other activities. After a busy day outdoors, you can check out the art scene (the Catskills were home to America's first art movement – the Hudson River School) or satisfy your appetite at one of the area's restaurants or breweries.

3. Adirondacks, New York

Photo by Gary Yost on Unsplash Photo by Gary Yost on Unsplash loading...

The Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York span more than 6 million acres and are home to hundreds of communities, lakes, valleys and trails. Water lovers can canoe or kayak on Saranac Lake or go boating on Tupper Lake; hikers can tackle the area's 2,000-plus miles of trails; and skiers can shred powder on Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid.

2. Niagara Falls, New York

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash loading...

The tumbling, frothy falls – more than 3,100 tons of water flows over the edge every second – are the star attraction in this New York destination that borders Canada. The best way to see Niagara Falls is on a Maid of the Mist boat tour, which takes poncho-clad visitors on a steamboat to the base of the falls. Once you see the falls, check out the area's other attractions, such as Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens & Butterfly Conservatory or the nearby casinos.

1. New York City, New York

Photo by Andreas Niendorf on Unsplash Photo by Andreas Niendorf on Unsplash loading...

A hub for culture, the arts, food and sightseeing, New York City is a must-visit on many travelers' bucket lists – and for good reason. Everyone can find something to enjoy in the Big Apple. You can see a Broadway show, visit the world-famous Empire State Building, walk the High Line, check out the dozens of museums, eat your way through Manhattan's distinct neighborhoods on a food tour or shop till you drop along Fifth Avenue.

