New York SP: Man Drove Drunk On I-84 In Hudson Valley With 3 Kids

Police allege an out-of-state man was caught driving drunk on I-84 in the Hudson Valley with three children in the car.

On Monday, New York State Police From Troop F in Orange County announced a Connecticut man was caught allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 84 in Orange County with children in the car.

State Police Arrest a Connecticut Man for Aggravated DWI Following Traffic Stop In Orange County, New York

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:33 p.m., a New York State trooper observed a 2003 Ford Taurus traveling east on Interstate 84 in the town of Newburgh in alleged violation of numerous vehicle and traffic laws.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as 36-year-old Segundo Chuquiloja from Torrington, Connecticut. While being interviewed, the trooper learned that Chuquiloja did not have a valid driver’s license and appeared to be impaired by alcohol, according to New York State Police.

NYSP: Man Drove Drunk In Newburgh, New York With Children In The Car

The trooper also noticed three children were in Chuquiloja's vehicle, police say. He had a BAC of .13 percent, according to State Police.

Chuquiloja was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on October 17, 2022.

