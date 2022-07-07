New York Shuts Down Popular ‘Natural Resource’ in Hudson Valley ‘Until Further Notice’

A popular spot in the Hudson Valley close to where Sesame Street characters searched for a "hidden treasure" is closed to the public "until further notice."

On Friday, July 1, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Croton Gorge Unique Area is closed to the public until further notice. Officials didn't provide many details but said the closure is an effort to "protect the natural resource.

Croton Gorge Unique Area in the Town of Cortlandt, Westchester County, New York Closed To Public

The 21-acre Croton Gorge Unique Area is sandwiched between the Croton River and the scenic path of the Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Park. It's located between Quaker Bridge Road and the Croton River on the east side of the river in the town of Cortlandt.

The Croton Gorge Unique Area in the Town of Cortlandt, Westchester County, New York is typically open year-round, according to the DEC's website. While the DEC didn't provide more information about the closure, Croton on Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh says the area is closed until a long-term solution is found.

"The agency said in an effort to protect public safety and natural resources and respect private land boundaries, it is temporarily closing the property until a long-term solution can be implemented," Croton on Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh stated.

Alternative Locations To Croton Gorge Unique Area

The DEC listed alternative locations for people who hoped to visit Croton Gorge Unique Area.

Bear Mountain State Park and Lake Tiorati Beach, Harriman State Park, both in Orange County, are listed. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park and Croton Gorge Park are alternative locations in Westchester County. CLICK HERE for the full list.

Sesame Street Films at Croton Gorge Park in Westchester, New York

In a recent episode of Sesame Street, some of the gang went treasure hunting near the Croton Gorge Unique Area.

Episode 5209 of the classic children's show was titled "Hike Pirates." In the episode, which was filmed during the COVID pandemic, Elmo wants to have a video chat with Abby but learns she can't because she's going on a treasure hunt in the Hudson Valley.

Abby is joined by Ruby on the hidden treasure hunt. The episode, which aired in early 2022, was filmed on location at Croton Gorge Park in Westchester, New York, according to Muppet Wiki.

“The idea was to create content that looked different from a Zoom call done from home,” Auerbach said, according to Westchester County Tourism & Film. “We wanted a country destination with fruit trees and livestock, and we wanted space to spread out and film safely.”

