Safety is an important issue when picking the town to potentially settle down in. You could be in relatively safe location on your own street, though a few blocks over could be a crime-ridden spot where you don't want to be caught late at night.

Maybe you think about getting away to a smaller town, far from the big city and all the problems? But sometimes small towns have crime problems too. So what are some of the safest towns to live in across the country where crime isn't a problem?

Get our free mobile app

According to a new study, one of those towns is here in the Hudson Valley.

A service called MoneyGeek recently analyzed FBI crime data of America's smaller towns and cities, with a population is between 30,000 and 100,000.

Hudson Valley Town Named One of the Safest in the Country

If you're looking for safety, you may not have to go far. MoneyGeek says that the Town of Carmel in Putnam County is actually the third safest in the entire country, only behind Buffalo Grove, Illinois. The cost of crime in Carmel is only $35 per capita, according to the data. Yorktown was 9th safest overall. Long Beach, New York was 7th.

Thomas_Zsebok_Images Thomas_Zsebok_Images loading...

There are many studies like this released every year. Recently, CCTV Camera World, used FBI data as well to come with their own list of safest towns in the country. Their numbers indicated that places like Coxsackie, Durham, Pine Plains, and Chatham were the best bet for low crime rates. Northport, in Suffolk County, came in 2nd overall according to their data.