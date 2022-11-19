New York DOT Needs 400 Plow Truck Drivers Immediately

I don't know about you but I sure hope they fill all of these positions very soon. New York needs drivers to help move snow this winter.

Yesterday the Hudson Valley region was hit with some light snow and it didn't take long for the roads to get slick. Winter road conditions can be extremely dangerous to daily drivers.

snowstorm Irina Igumnova loading...

According to the Federal Highway Administration, every year just about 25% of weather related crashes occur in the middle of snow, icy or slushy road conditions. Over 100,000 people are injured in those conditions each year.

The snow plow driver is the unsung hero in the The Hudson Valley in Upstate New York. we only seem to appreciate them when they're needed. Apparently we need them now more than ever in New York.

The New York State Department of Transportation is currently seeking plow truck drivers for this upcoming winter season. A post on the NYSDOT's Facebook page reports that they are hiring up to 400 season and permanent drivers. They'll even train the right candidates.

If you're interested then don't wait because the snow is already starting to fall.

Is it worth being a plow truck driver and does it pay the bills?

According to Zip Recruiter, New York is one of the highest paid states for plow truck drivers. They report that the average plow truck driver's salary in New York is just over $50,000. New York City Plow truck drivers make over $60,000 annually.

If you're interested reach out and apply or let an experienced driver know who may be looking for work.

