Best Places In New York For a Weekend Road Trip

New York State is one of the best places to be in the summertime. Whether you're on the western end of the state looking at the mighty Niagara Falls, in north country in the mountains, or the metropolis known at the Big Apple, the Empire State has something for everyone.

This time of when school is out and the summer holidays are in full swing, its a great time to hit gas up the car and hit the road - but you don't actually have to go far to find some fun.

I love a good road trip and New York has plenty of things to see on the highways and byways. So much so that a new national survey ranks New York as second best in the nation with summer road trip destinations.

What States Are Tops For Summer Road Trips?

WalletHub compiled data from several sources, including the US Census Bureau, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and others to rank the best and worst states for taking a summer road trip. They looked at several factors, 32 in fact, and scored them; things like Average Gas Price, Road Quality, Historical Sites, Activities and other things to come up with a number.

Texas, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, and Idaho make up the top 5 states, while Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, and Montana bring up the rear.

Being that New York is the Empire State, we're not surprised that it scored high marks in the safety and activities categories. But, NYS also scored pretty low on the cost metrics, because, well it's expensive to live here.

Where Are Some Great Places To Check Out In New York?

So if you do decide to take a quick summer road trip, here are a few places you way want to put on your to-do list:

Niagara Falls

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In Canada Getty Images loading...

The Mighty Niagara Falls is one of the worlds most popular tourist destinations, drawing millions of people from all over the planet to Western New York. Hop in the car and go check it out, it's worth it.

Lake George

New York Department of Economic Development New York Department of Economic Development loading...

Ranked as the cleanest lake in America, Lake George is a national treasure and it's right here in our backyard. With great beaches and just minutes from several wine tours, this is a place you have to check out.

Watkins Glen

LightRocket via Getty Images LightRocket via Getty Images loading...

Not only is there great camping and tons of activities, how many places boast a world class NASCAR track where you can even take your own car on the track and race the turns? Watkins Glen is one of my favorite places to check out for a quick get-a-way.

Where are some places you love to travel to in New York?

