New York Payout: How To Get Cash For Those Annoying Calls Now

If you’ve ever gotten unwanted phone calls, especially after asking to stop, there’s some big news that might apply to you.

SiriusXM Agrees to $28 Million Settlement Over Alleged Illegal Telemarketing Calls

SiriusXM just agreed to a $28 million class action settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging the satellite radio company made illegal telemarketing calls to consumers despite their numbers being on federal or internal do-not-call lists.

The issues are between April 27, 2019, and October 31, 2025. SiriusXM allegedly made more than one unsolicited call to individuals, even after those numbers were registered on the National Do Not Call Registry or on SiriusXM’s own internal no-call list.

Are You Eligible?

To be eligible for a payment from the $28 million settlement fund, you must have received more than one telemarketing call in 12 months during that timeframe and meet at least one of these criteria:

Your phone number was on the National Do Not Call Registry for at least 31 days, but you still got calls.

You asked SiriusXM to place your number on its internal do-not-call list, but calls continued.

That applies to calls to landlines, wireless, cell, or mobile numbers.

Must Submit Claim Soon

To receive a payment, you must submit a claim form by March 21, 2026. Class members can file online or mail in a printed form, and information about eligibility and how to file is available at SXMTCPASettlement.com, the official settlement website.

Despite the settlement, SiriusXM has not admitted wrongdoing. The company also agreed to implement new measures to better comply with telemarketing laws.

A final court hearing is scheduled for May 11 before payments begin. Once approved and any appeals are resolved, payouts to class members who file valid claims will begin.

