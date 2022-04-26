Top New York officials are worried because "severe weather events are becoming more common in New York."

On Monday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared this week "Severe Weather Awareness Week" to highlight the seasonal dangers of flooding, tornadoes, and thunderstorms during the spring and summer months in New York State.

Severe Weather Awareness Week in New York State

"New York State can experience severe weather throughout the year, especially during the spring and summer months, which is why it's so important New Yorkers know how to manage the threats of severe weather. New Yorkers can tune into our social media this week to learn how to prepare for and respond to severe weather. When dangerous storms strike, it is necessary to have a plan and be ready to take shelter or evacuate, depending on the situation," State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.

New York State teamed up with the National Weather Service for the campaign to help raise awareness of severe weather. The goal of Severe Weather Awareness Week is to educate the public on what to expect from specific weather threats, and how New Yorkers can protect themselves and their families during severe weather events such as thunderstorms, tornadoes, or flash flooding.

The National Weather Service provides timely and accurate watches and warnings, but they are only effective if people receive them, understand their risk, and can take action to protect themselves. Take the time now to prepare for severe weather by signing up for local weather emergency alerts to ensure you get warnings quickly and making emergency plans with your family," National Weather Service Acting Director Mary Erickson said.

On average, across the United States, 88 people die per year in floods, 41 die from lightning strikes, and 68 are killed by tornadoes, officials say.

Throughout the week, New York officials will release information on social media on how to prepare and respond to severe weather.

Severe Weather Events Becoming More Common in New York

"As climate change continues to threaten communities across New York State, we are laser-focused on educating and preparing New Yorkers for severe weather so they can be better equipped for future storms," Hochul said. "Severe weather events are becoming more common in New York, and as summer comes around the corner, residents should be prepared for what will come in the future. I encourage all New Yorkers to learn more about severe weather and the hazards created by thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes so you know how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe in a weather emergency."

On Monday, the National Weather Service shared tips about severe weather definitions.

"Severe Weather Awareness Week continues all this week. Today, we take a look at some severe weather definitions," the National Weather Service Albany, New York wrote on Facebook while sharing the photo below.

4 Tips To Prepare For Severe Weather in New York

On Monday, Gov. Hochul released four steps that she says all "New Yorkers should know" to be prepared for severe weather:

