New York Police Need Help Finding Missing Hudson Valley Child

Police are asking for help in finding a missing Hudson Valley child who was last seen leaving her home over a month ago.

Last week, New York State Police share information about a missing child from Orange County. Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Jessica Zagrobelny.

She was last seen leaving her home on June 2, 2021, around 1 a.m. driving her father's Mazda, police say.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts please contact the State Police Monroe at 845-782-8311. Jessica is described by police as being 5'5" and 115 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a blue Northface sweatshirt and glasses.

Jessica is 17 and was last seen in Harriman, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"Jessica is a missing child and was last seen wearing a blue North Face sweatshirt and glasses. She is believed to be driving a 2016 red Mazda MZ6 with New York registration JMG-3528. Jessica may have traveled to the Pike County area of Pennsylvania," the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children states about Jessica.

