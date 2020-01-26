More people are facing issues like anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and PTSD with help from their loyal companion pets. Or, as they've become widely known to many of us; emotional support animals. These pets have been proven to help with the emotional health of many individuals who may not have had many other options.

More often than not, the emotional support animals you hear of are dogs, though you may see a variety of animals with their owners in restaurants, public transit, college dorms, or even on your next flight across the country.

So what happens when someone needs emotional support from a bottle of booze? Well, one Brooklyn man has officially registered his beer as his own emotional support animal. According to Brooklyn Paper, a man named Floyd Hayes registered his beer, hoping the official certification could allow him to bring his beer on public transportation to cope with social anxiety. Ale Street News says Hayes registered has registered a 16 oz, lightly hopped session IPA beer as his emotional support animal. The IPA serves as Hayes' own "dog" of sorts, as his booze was registered with USA Service Dog Registration.

I travel from upstate to Brooklyn a lot, and on the bus they say its a federal crime to smoke or have an alcoholic beverage unless by prior written contest, and I always wondered where you get that consent.

Brooklyn Paper says Hayes hasn't tried bringing his pooch in a bottle on any trains just yet. Strangely enough, he actually participated 'Dry January' by abstaining from alcohol all month.