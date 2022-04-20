New York Man Murders Ex-Girlfriend, Mother in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man murdered his ex-girlfriend and her mother. Leaving a one-month-old baby without her mother or grandmother.

On Tuesday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that 32-year-old Robert C. Williams III of Hillcrest, New York was convicted by a Rockland County jury on all charges.

Double-Homicide in Rockland County

The jury deliberated for two days before rendering a guilty verdict on all charges. Williams was found guilty of the following charges:

Murder 1st

Murder 2nd (2 counts)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd

Criminal Contempt 1st (2 counts)

RCDA RCDA loading...

On May 26, 2020, Williams was in possession of a loaded .40 Caliber firearm when he entered a home at 104 Lake Road in Valley Cottage, New York and proceeded to shoot and kill two people inside the home.

Valley Cottage, New York Mother Murdered

Williams fatally shot 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and 63-year-old Wanda Castor. Wiliams and Kathleen were previously in a relationship. Wanda is Kathleen's mother.

At the time of the double homicide an active duly served Order of Protection was in place for Kathleen Castor, officials say.

Kathleen’s newborn baby, 1-month-old, was left in the apartment alive and unharmed.

“The events that unfolded on May 26, 2020, left the residents of Valley Cottage and Clarkstown in shock and anger. This senseless act of extreme violence was avoidable and resulted in a complete tragedy. I hope today’s guilty verdict brings some sense of justice to the Castor family. I commend the professionalism and assistance from the officers of the Clarkstown, Ramapo, and Spring Valley Police Departments on this case," District Attorney Walsh stated.

RCDA RCDA loading...

Hillcrest Man Faces Life in Prison

Judge Kevin Russo, who presided at the trial, set sentencing for June 21, 2022, at which time Williams faces life in prison without parole on the Murder 1st count.

