New York Man Killed Outside Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for chasing and gunning down a local man.
On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a White Plains man was sentenced for a 2020 murder.
Westchester County, New York Man Found Guilty Of Murder in White Plains
On May 27, 2020, at approximately 11:52 p.m., 28-year-old Brandon Williams of White Planes approached Deron Strange, 35, in the parking lot of his home on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in White Plains.
Williams used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot Strange fatally, officials say. Williams chased the victim around the parking lot and continued to shoot him five times, striking him twice in the abdomen and pelvis.
Williams was found guilty on Oct. 14, of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all felonies. following a five-week trial.
White Plains, New York Man Sentenced For Murder
On Monday, Williams was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.
Strange was taken to White Plains Hospital, where he died.
The White Plains Police Department arrested the Willams at a hotel in Harrison on May 29, 2020, following what's described as an "intensive" investigation, with assistance from the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.