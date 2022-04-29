A New York man confessed he tried to sneak a loaded gun onto a flight leaving from a New York airport.

On Thursday, United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, announced 32-year-old Josef Jarvis of Albany, New York was sentenced today to 46 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon at the Albany International Airport.

New York Man Caught With Loaded Gun Inside Airport Near Hudson Valley

Google Google loading...

Jarvis pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon at the Albany International Airport on December 9, 2021.

Jarvis has prior felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses, officials say. He will spend almost four years in prison for trying to board a flight leaving from Albany with a loaded gun and ammunition. Jarvis faced up to 10 years in prison.

"A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors," the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York Court stated in a press release.

Albany Man Sentenced for Possessing a Firearm as a Felon at Albany International Airport

Konstantin Savusia Konstantin Savusia loading...

As part of his guilty plea, Jarvis, who has prior felony convictions for racketeering and weapons offenses, admitted that he possessed a loaded handgun and ammunition while attempting to pass through a security checkpoint at Albany International Airport before boarding a flight on August 16, 2021.

Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby also imposed a 3-year term of supervised release, which will start after Jarvis is released from prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping.

Fly Non-Stop To These 18 Destinations From Albany International Airport There are many destinations you can fly to from the Albany International Airport. But if you are like most travelers, you don't want to have to make a connecting flight. Here are the destinations you can fly directly to from the Albany International Airport.

Bear Destroys Vehicle in Search of Food This is why you don't leave food anywhere bears can smell it. Even in your car.