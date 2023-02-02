New York Man Accused In Death Of Marist Dad Charged For 2nd Fatal Shooting

A man arrested in connection with the murder of a Marist father has been charged with a previous murder in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced a Dutchess County man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside a school.

Dutchess County Man Accused Of August 2022 Murder In Poughkeepsie, New York

On August 9, 2022, at 1:44 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls about a shooting at 283 Mansion Street. Charles B. Warring Elementary School is located at 283 Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Google Maps.

Responding officers located the shooting victim, 28-year-old Darren Villani of the City of Poughkeepsie. Villani was found laying in the street next to his vehicle.

City of Poughkeepsie Man Fatally Shot Outside Dutchess County, New York School

The 28-year-old man from the City of Poughkeepsie was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he died of his wounds, police say.

"The investigation into the homicide of Darren Villani is continuing. Anyone with information on Villani’s homicide should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated Villani is from the City of Poughkeepsie, but his obituary states he's from Beacon, New York.

Alleged Murder Suspect Finally In Custody in Dutchess County

On Feb. 1, 2023, 26-year-old Devin Taylor of Dutchess County was arraigned in Dutchess County Court on a Grand Jury indictment charging him with Murder in the second degree for allegedly killing Villani in August 2022.

“This indictment is a product of an ongoing City of Poughkeepsie Police investigation which developed additional evidence that allowed this matter to be presented to a Grand Jury. The Grand Jury will continue its investigation into this incident to determine if any additional people were involved and should be charged," Dutchess County District Attorney's Office Bureau Chief Robert Knapp, who is overseeing the investigation, said.

Devin Taylor was also arrested in October 2022 in connection with the death of a New York father who was visiting his son who attends Marist.

Long Island Father Of Marist College Student Fatally Shot

On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 7:30 a.m., the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department received a 911 call of a disturbance at the Courtyard Marriott located at 2641 South Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie. During the phone call, it was reported that shots had been fired.

At the time of the Marist murder, Johnson was wanted in connection to the death of Villani.

