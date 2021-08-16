New York Has The 3rd Most ‘Complaining Karens’ In The World

A new study found New York residents complain more than most in the world.

Urban Dictionary defines a "Karen' as a woman, typically middle-aged, who "makes solutions to others' problems an inconvenience to her although she isn't even remotely affected."

A new study from Bionic, UK business comparison experts, found the United States has the most "Karens" in the world.

"Emerging as an internet pop-cult meme, a Karen has become synonymous with demanding to speak to managers, complaining and an unearned sense of self-importance. A customer service nightmare," Bionic states. "A Karen is usually defined as someone with unsavoury traits such as being obnoxious and having a sense of entitlement. A Karen will use their privilege to get their own way. It’s someone who complains and demands the world conforms to their exacting, precise and absurd standards. Karen isn’t a single person, it’s an entire personality."

Bionic analyzed over a million online complaints from around the world to discover where the most "Karens" live. The United States had by far the most "Karens" with nearly 1.6 million "Karens."

The UK placed second with 282,743 "Karens," Canada, the Phillippines and Mexico rounded out the top five.

Bionic also analyzed each state to figure out where the most "Karens" live in the United States. New York placed third.

There are over 94,000 "Karens" living in New York, according to Bionic. Californa placed first with nearly 147,000 "Karens," Texas finished second with 103,700 "Karens."

Florida and Pennsylvania placed fourth and fifth. New Jersey, with 40,535 "Karens," ranked 15th.

