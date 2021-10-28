New York Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother admitted to assaulting her grandchild who she was the primary caregiver.
Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Wednesday, Kimberly Bennett, 45, of Middletown, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court to assault.
Bennet pleaded guilty to assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter, who she was the primary caregiver.
The assault, which occurred on February 22, 2020, at Bennett’s home on Bedford Avenue, in the City of Middletown, resulted in the child suffering serious physical injury including damage to her brain and eyes, and rendered the child blind.
Hoovler said the following after the guilty plea:
“It is unthinkable that these injuries could have been inflicted by the person who was primarily responsible for this child’s wellbeing,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “I am grateful to the City of Middletown Police Department for their tireless actions in pursuing this case. There is no excuse for inflicting these types of life altering injuries on an innocent baby. Help is available within Orange County for those who believe they are unable to care for their children .”
On February 22, 2020, City of Middletown Police Officers and ambulance personnel responded to Bennett’s residence and found the seven-month-old baby unresponsive and exhibiting facial bruising.
A joint investigation was conducted by the City of Middletown Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the New York State Police. The results were presented to an Orange County Grand Jury which indicted Bennett on charges including assault.
Bennett was arrested by the City of Middletown Police Department.
Bennett was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail in the amount of $150,000 cash, $500,000 secured bond or $1,000,000 partially secured bond. She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2022.
