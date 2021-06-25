New York Forces Hudson Valley Business to Stop Beloved Service

Residents are extremely disappointed New York lawmakers are forcing a very popular local business from offering a convenient service.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the State of Emergency put in place in New York in March would come to end on Thursday. The New York State Liquor Authority soon announced this means alcohol-to-go sales would also come to an end.

"Licensees please be advised that with the ending of our state of emergency and the return to pre-pandemic guidelines, the temporary pandemic-related privileges for to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end after June 24," the New York State Liquor Authority wrote on Facebook.

This is a major blow to bars and restaurants across the Hudson Valley and New York State. Alcohol-to-go sales provided those businesses with a much-needed financial boost after losing money during the pandemic.

"We are disappointed that this marks the end of this remarkably popular initiative," the New York State Restaurant Association wrote on Facebook.

Fans of the Newburgh Brewing Company's home delivery service are also disappointed. The Newburgh Brewing Company confirmed the State of Emergency being lifted means the company can no longer offer home deliveries.

"NO MORE HOME DELIVERIES (insert sad face here)," the Newburgh Brewing Company wrote on Facebook. "Are we sad? For sure we are. For a lot of reasons. But rather than be sad or mad, we prefer to see our glass of MegaBoss IPA as being half full. So that means: we are grateful that NYS gave us this privilege for the last 15 months. "

A bill that would have extended alcohol-to-go sales was introduced in the state Legislature but never passed.

"A permanent extension of alcohol-to-go is supported by 78% of New Yorkers, but the Legislature failed to extend it and now the Executive Order has ended. Only in New York would elected officials ignore an overwhelming majority of the public. New York State must do more to help, not hurt, our restaurant industry," New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut said.

