New York City Mayor Wants To Send Migrants To Upstate New York
If New York City's Mayor gets his way the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York will soon see an influx of migrants.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to send migrants arriving in New York City to Upstate New York.
Adams told the New York Post spreading migrants around could help "struggling" cities upstate that are losing population.
“Some of our (upstate) cities are suffering. They’re losing populations,” Adams told the New York Post.
Adams did not say where in "Upstate" New York migrants should be sent.
"If this is done effectively, and the dollars come in to support those who are helping migrants and asylum seekers to incentivize this help, we believe we can … help those cities that are struggling and at the same time, give people a good start in this country," Adams added.
40,000 Migrants Arrive In New York City
New York City officials believe around 40,000 migrants have arrived since last spring.
Earlier this week, Adams implored the federal government to help New York City deal with the increase in migrants. He says cities like New York City carry the whole financial burden and are being undermined.
“We think there must be a long-term and a short-term plan. The long-term plan is Congress. Congress has an obligation to come up with real comprehensive immigration reform. That’s the long-term plan. That does not solve our immediate crisis,” Adams told Politico, according to the New York Daily News.