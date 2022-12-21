New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade

Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree.

Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York

The 15-year-old confessed to fatally stabbing 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon, New York in April 2022.

The 15-year-old also allegedly stabbed a second victim. A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of a puncture wound and other injuries, officials say.

The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested the defendant on the evening of April 8, 2022, in Dobbs Ferry, following an investigation, with assistance from the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force.

Mount Vernon High School Student Killed

Green, a Mount Vernon High School honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for Mount Vernon High School.

"Three weeks after her 16th birthday, Kayla Green was murdered heinously," a GoFundMe states. "She sustained multiple wounds and passed away. Her family is devastated with the sudden loss and (is) trying to cope in the midst of this unexpected tragedy."

Green was stabbed during a parade to celebrate the Mount Vernon boy's basketball team winning a state championship.

"An hour after the parade started a 16-year-old girl died. She was stabbed by two other high school girls. Her friend who was also stabbed has lacerations and remains in critical condition in hospital," Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon NY wrote on Facebook. "Children should never have to grow up in an atmosphere that cultivates violence and all of us have a stake in their predicament."

"Kayla was an honor roll student and a talented dancer. She is loved and admired by everyone in her community, school and family," the GoFundMe states.

Expected Sentence for Mount Vernon Cheerleader's Killer

The unnamed 15-year-old was promised a sentence of three to nine years in state prison. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2023.

“Today, the defendant has taken responsibility for ending the life of Kayla Green and now faces consequences for this tragic and devastating incident. We hope the families of all impacted by this senseless violence can begin the journey to healing," Rocah stated.

Charges Dismissed For Second Stabbing

Charges were dismissed for the alleged second stabbing due to the 15-year-old's age, officials say.

"The defendant was also charged in connection with the stabbing of another teenager at the scene of the incident. Under New York law, at the time of the defendant’s plea, those additional charges were dismissed due to the defendant’s age," the Westchester County District Attorney's Office stated.

