New York Airports Are Getting More Dangerous, What’s The Worst
The TSA confirmed airports across Upstate New York are getting more dangerous! We've learned the safest and most dangerous airports.
This week, the TSA confirmed agents confiscated more guns at Upstate New York airports in 2024 compared to 2023.
Updated Order: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State
Below is how many guns were found at airports across the Empire State.
More Guns Found In Upstate New York Airports
The TSA intercepted 23 guns at airports across 13 Upstate New York. That's up from 20 in 2023 and ties a grim record set in 2022.
"All the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints," the TSA states.
Less Guns Found In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island Airports
At airports in the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island TSA officers stopped 42 handguns.
That's down from 51 guns found in 2023.
Newark Airport Sets Record
The TSA, like most New Yorkers, considers Newark Liberty International Airport as an NYC-area airport.
Newark Liberty International Airport set a record with 51 guns found.
