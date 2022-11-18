New Scammers Using Elaborate Maneuvers To Trick New York Parents

Police from the Hudson Valley are warning New York parents about a new and developing scam that is tricking many Empire State parents.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department is warning Hudson Valley residents of a new kidnap scam.

Kidnapping Scam Hits Hudson Valley

Canva Canva loading...

Police say this new and developing scam has been reported throughout the Hudson Valley. The scammer calls to tell you that your child was kidnapped and demands money to return the child to the parent.

"In this scam, a victim receives a call from a fictitious/spoofed phone number with a male suspect on the phone. The male suspect then states that the victim's child has been kidnapped and demands money, typically $7,000, before returning the child to the parent," the Town of Haverstraw Police Department stated.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New York Scammers Take Extra Step To Trick Empire State Parents

Conceptual hand writing text caption inspiration showing Scam Alert. Business concept for Scam Alert written on sticky note, reminder cork background with copy space Artur loading...

Police warn that these scammers use elaborate maneuvers to trick parents. Scammers go as far as to use a young child's voice to say "help me," according to police.

"In some cases, the suspect has gone as far as using a young child’s voice to say, 'help me," the Town of Haverstraw Police Department said.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department also recommends you contact your local police immediately if you receive this type of phone call.

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.

Watch Out For These 5 Dangerous Invasive Pests In New York State

21 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.