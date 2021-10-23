New Road Signs Puzzling Local Drivers, Here’s What They Mean

Are these new signs real? Here's the interesting meaning behind them and get ready to see a lot more.

This is the Hudson Valley. We have 9A, 9B, 9D, 9H, 9J, 9W, 9 North and 9 South. I think that's it but I can't be sure. There's probably more.

No, 3W is not a new roadway coming to the area and nothing is being renamed despite the new road signs being posted under existing local highway signs. Many drivers have reported seeing these signs and it's caused a little confusion. Get ready to see a lot more in the Hudson Valley.

So what do these things mean?

Roxanne Brennan

These signs are popping up more frequently around the Hudson Valley and there's a really interesting reason why. This photo was recently posted in a community group by a curious driver. She got a swarm of responses pretty quickly.

As you may already know the Hudson Valley is getting the reputation of being the new Hollywood. There have been countless film productions that have taken place in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York continue to be popular filming locations. Beacon, Pleasant Valley, Wappingers Falls, Poughkeepsie and even Millbrook have all been used in movies over the past few years.

It looks like Fishkill may be next.

It turns out these signs are directions for a film crew. The sign is supposed to direct the crew where to set up for a day of filming. Who knows who or what you'll see if you follow it.

There is a chance these signs could bring road closures and traffic.

