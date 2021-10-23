Longtime Kiss Guitar Tech and Hudson Valley Native Dies Of Covid

A Hudson Valley native and 20-year guitar tech for Paul Stanley of Kiss has died of Covid.

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to pay respects to his longtime guitar tech, and Pine Bush, NY native Francis Stueber who reportedly passed away from Covid. Paul said,

"My dear friend, buddy, and guitar tech for 20 years, Fran Stueber died yesterday suddenly of Covid. Both on and off stage I depended on him for so much. My family loved him as did I. He was so proud of his wife and 3 boys as they were of him. I'm numb."

Originally from Pine Bush, NY, Stuber was a 1987 graduate of Pine Bush High School who had been living in Los Angeles these days have been on the road with Kiss for 20 years as Paul Stanley's guitar tech.

Tributes from all over the Hudson Valley for Stueber poured in on social media on Sunday, from close friends including Karen Kampfer Catalano owner of Locks That Rock Hair Design in Wappingers Falls who took to Facebook and wrote:

"Fran Stueber....30 years ago you walked into Locks That Rock Hair Design and became one of my best friends. My voice guy, alongside of Gregory O'Brien for the salon, I met my Pine Bush friends, the Valenti family and you became my son's uncle. Shows with WiseGuy alongside of Rock Alley. On behalf of Doug Palmer, David Powers, Steven Schnaper, Rob Gueli.. Our deepest condolences to his wife, children and family. I am forever grateful for the shenanigans, the laughs, the memories we share. Rest in Peace and hug Frank Pallett, Bob Morf, Carolynn Pallett and all our friends. Another great soul has gained his Angel wings."

Lynn Miele-Versaci wrote:

"Rest in Peace my friend.... I'm so very sad, another long time friend gone from Covid....so surreal... fly high Francis Stueber.... we all will miss you! (Covid is real people, wake up!) please pray for his family."

Lynne posted a photo of herself backstage at a Kiss show with Stueber holding Paul Stanley's guitar.

A friend and former bandmate back in the Pine Bush, NY days Ray Freeman Jr wrote:

"The powers that be took away a very special soul from us today. He was bigger than life and part of mine for a lifetime. We were not family but so close we told folks we were. We grew up down the street from each other in Pine Bush. Fran and my brother were thick as thieves in their younger years and his mom Pat would babysit Andrew when he was very young. He was left behind with his sister's Mary and Patty along with his wife and kids and so many more relatives and close friends. Fran was also a very big part of the Kiss organization with Paul Stanley for about 20 years. A huge loss to those who loved him and worked alongside him. This one just hit me so hard I doubt I'll be able to respond for a while. Some things are just unfair and unjust. Rest easy my brother from another mother. Francis Stueber."

At press time, no information is available regarding funeral services for Stueber.