Is Hooters Just Too Risqué for the Hudson Valley?

We're still wondering why a Hooters hasn't made its way to the Hudson Valley.

Hooters Restaurants has been in the news this week over the restaurant chain instituting a policy regarding skimpy new uniform bottoms to replace the female servers already short shorts. According to New York Post, some Hooters girls were upset with the new uniform mandate, causing the company to reverse their decision. Now Hooters says servers can have the option of wearing the traditional uniforms or the new ones.

With all the Hooters talk it got me once again thinking, "Why do we not have a Hooters still to this day in the Hudson Valley?" It's been rumored for years that we were going to get one, but has why is it yet to materialize?

If you wanna go enjoy the sights of Hooters and those great wings, you've got a bit of a road trip ahead of you. The closest locations are in the Albany area (Colonie, NY) which is about an hour and a half drive from Poughkeepsie, and a couple of locations 2 hrs away in New Jersey (Brunswick and Somerset).

Now the Hudson Valley did get a restaurant chain along the same lines of a Hooters called Tilted Kilt. Tilted Kilt was a Celtic-themed sports bar with scantily clad female servers. When Tilted Kilt opened its doors in the old Bugaboo Creek location on rt. 9 in Poughkeepsie in 2017, there was some buzz, but that buzz quickly faded as the restaurant lasted just over a year before permanently closing its doors.

So I ask myself again? Why still no Hooters in the Hudson Valley? Are the outfits too risqué for this area and nobody is willing to take their chances on the venture? Your guess is as good as mine, but as of now, it looks like the day we see a Hooters in the Hudson Valley is the day we finally get a White Castle...

