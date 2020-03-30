New Restrictions in Place For Many Hudson Valley Hiking Trails

Officials announced a number of new restrictions are in place for many popular Hudson Valley hiking trails, including the closure of one.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, NY State Parks & Historic Sites announced New York State Parks will reduce the number of parking spaces on busy days to help encourage social distancing at popular parks, trailheads and scenic areas in New York State.

Locations may include Minnewaska State Park, Sam's Point Preserve, Bear Mountain State Park, Harriman State Park and Rockefeller State Park, officials said.

New York State Parks will also close the parks if one gets overcrowded. On Thursday, Sam's Point and Minnewaska State Park Preserve were both closed to incoming visitors and traffic because both were filled to capacity.

Officials advise you have a backup place to visit in case the place you want to go to is shut down for being overcrowded.

Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve also announced the following restrictions to reduce density and encourage social distancing:

The parking lot at Mount Beacon is closed

The Metro-North parking area near Breakneck Ridge is closed; parallel parking along its edge is available

Parking spaces along Route 9D in Fishkill (north of the tunnel to Breakneck lot) will be reduced and all parking will be converted to parallel parking in order to reduce density

The Chalet parking lot is closed

Parking spaces along Route 9D South of Breakneck will be reduced

The Washburn Lot will remain open

Phillipstown's Fair Street and Fishkill Road will be closed to parking

Parking spaces along Route 9D in the area of Anthony's Nose in the vicinity of the Appalachian Trail as well as the Goat Trail will be reduced

Additional parking restrictions may be implemented to reduce density if conditions warrant.

Officials later announced Mount Beacon is temporarily closed.

Movies + TV Shows Filmed in the Hudson Valley