New Restaurant Opening at the Former Tomato Cafe in Poughkeepsie

It was sad news when we found out that the much-loved Tomato Cafe on Collegeview Avenue across from Vassar College in Poughkeepsie would be closing its doors. But, as the saying goes, when one door closes, another opens. And I’m happy to tell you that’s the case here.

One of the nicest areas in Poughkeepsie to stroll, shop, and get a bite to eat is the Vassar College area. So, it was great to hear the news that a new restaurant is getting ready to open at 15 Collegeview Avenue, the location of the old Tomato Cafe. I don’t have too many details yet, but I have found out a little information that I can share with you.

Bluestone Kitchen and Bar

The new restaurant is called Bluestone Kitchen and Bar, and they’ve been feverishly working inside the building over the past few months. I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the menu, and I don’t think you’ll be disappointed. They’ll be open for lunch and dinner with plenty of appetizers that look out of this world delicious, soups and salads, sandwiches, main dishes with steak, pork, chicken, and seafood, burgers, comfort foods like chicken pot pie and fried chicken, and a whole lot more. It looks pretty budget-friendly, too.

When is Bluestone Kitchen and Bar Set to Open?

Bluestone Kitchen and Bar has not announced an official opening date, but it’s coming very soon and as soon as we find out we’ll let you know. I can’t wait to have another great restaurant move into the Poughkeepsie area, and with spring and summer just around the corner, it gives us something to look forward to. Congratulations to the owners of the new Bluestone Kitchen and Bar, hope to see you soon!

