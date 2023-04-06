New York Drivers To Pay Even More To Drive Across Hudson Valley

In just a few days, Hudson Valley drivers are gonna have to pay even more to drive across the region.

The New York State Bridge Authority is reminding Hudson Valley drivers that new toll rates will take effect at midnight on May 1, 2023.

New York State Bridge Authority Increasing Tolls On Hudson Valley Bridges

Tolls are collected while traveling eastbound on the Authority’s five toll crossings: the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle Bridges

The new rates are the final phase of the Authority’s four-year toll revision that was initiated in 2020.

Starting in 2020, the Bridge Authority began an incremental increase in toll rates on May 1 of each year, with the final phase set to take effect on May 1, 2023.

The new toll rate schedule was approved in early 2020 after a lengthy public review and regulatory process, officials note.

New Rates on Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle Bridges

The new rates start at midnight on May 1, 2023.

E-ZPass Encouraged for Convenience and Cost-Effectiveness

Passenger cars with E-ZPass, which make up the majority of customers, have seen an increase of $0.10 each year during the toll revision. Officials encourage all New York drivers to sign up for E-ZPass.

"All tolls are paid through E-ZPass or Tolls by Mail NY and are reinvested back into the Authority’s capital projects," the New York State Bridge Authority stated. "The Bridge Authority continues to encourage the traveling public to sign up for E-ZPass to take advantage of convenience, lower toll rates, and seamless travel throughout the eastern United States."

New York Toll Dollars at Work

The toll hikes are needed because the New York State Bridge Authority receives no funding from the state, officials say. All its revenue comes from tolls.

"Tolls are reinvested back into capital improvements on the Authority’s spans, ensuring these critical pieces of infrastructure can continue serving the Hudson Valley for decades to come. Most notable among these projects in recent years has been the replacement of the deck on the north span (carrying westbound traffic) of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. That project reached substantial completion in September 2022, nine months ahead of its original schedule, and is expected to be fully completed by June 2023," the New York State Bridge Authority states.

