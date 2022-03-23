New Push To Rename Cuomo Bridge With ‘Disgraceful Comeback Looming’

With an Andrew Cuomo political comeback looming, many New York lawmakers want to take Cuomo's name off a local bridge.

A number of New York lawmakers gathered in Albany on Tuesday to once again push to rename the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

"Earlier today, I joined a bipartisan coalition of state legislators to push for my bill (A6594) which would restore the name of the Tappan Zee Bridge and remove the Cuomo family name from it," Rockland County Assemblyman Mike Lawler, 97th Assembly District, wrote on Facebook.

Lawler, a lifelong Rockland County resident, believes Andrew Cuomo gets unfair name recognition from the bridge.

"With Andrew Cuomo's disgraceful attempt at a political comeback looming large, now is the time to act," Lawler said.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned last summer following sexual harassment allegations. Recently he has hinted about making a political comeback.

In 2017, Andrew Cuomo pushed to rename the bridge to honor his late father, Mario M. Cuomo.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Cuomo Gathers With Supporters On Election Night Getty Images loading...

The bridge was named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Increased Tolls on Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo loading...

In a recent legislative survey, over 90 percent of respondents said they support Lawler's bill to restore the Tappan Zee Bridge name, according to Lawler.

"I will continue to fight for this bill's passage and encourage all of my colleagues and Governor Hochul to get on board!" he adds.

Lawler believes the name change will "better reflect the history of our region. "

Many local residents were upset when Tappan Zee was removed from the bridge's name. Tappan is the name of a Native-American sub-tribe who occupied the area and Zee is Dutch for sea, referring to the early Dutch settlers.

One Of World's Largest Floating Cranes In Place As Tappan Zee Bridge Gets Replaced Getty Images loading...

In November 2021, Assemblymember Thomas J. Abinanti, Assembly District 92, introduced a bill to rename the bridge.

Photo courtesy of Governor Cuomo's Office Photo courtesy of Governor Cuomo's Office loading...

The Westchester County politician is willing to comprise with the name change. His bill will allow for Cuomo to stay in the bridge's name, but also add Tappan Zee to the name.

Cuomo's Office Cuomo's Office loading...

The bill renames the "Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge," the "Governor Mario M. Cuomo Tappan Zee Bridge." It would also rename the Welcome Center at the Westchester Landing for the bridge the, "Governor Malcolm Wilson Welcome Center."

As of Jan. 05, the bill was "Referred To Transportation."

Nearly 261,500 have signed a change.org petition to return the name of the bridge to the "Tappan Zee Bridge."

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York