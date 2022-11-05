After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself.

Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.

New Name for Fishkill Restaurant

When owners announced that Hudson's was closing, they also announced that their plan was to close for a while, start construction on the new restaurant immediately, and once completed, they would be holding a grand opening of the new restaurant they planned to name "Oda". Does the new name have a special meaning? According to their website, in the Albanian tradition, ODA refers to a typical large room used by a host to welcome, feed, and entertain guests. "ODA welcomes everyone, whether they are family, friends, neighbors, unknown passengers, or enemies, and treats everyone to the highest respect and the warmest welcoming, making them feel a part of the family."

Minor Construction Delays

ODA owners were hoping to have the new restaurant open by mid-September 2022 but after experiencing minor construction delays the grand opening date had to be moved to a later date. The good news is that the day has arrived as the new ODA has officially opened!

ODA is Open in Fishkill

The new restaurant will give guests the chance to enjoy new-American fare for lunch and dinner with a menu that has something for everyone including seafood, meats, sales, pasta, and soups. Owners are inviting everyone from Fishkill, Wappingers Falls, and all over Hudson Valley to enjoy their delicious dishes and comfortable atmosphere. ODA is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. and Sundays from 12-9 p.m. They are closed on Mondays according to Google.

Oda joins a growing list of new restaurants in the Fishkill area including the recently opened Beast on Main street, which opened to sold-out reservations.

