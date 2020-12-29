New COVID-19 Relief Check Scams Are Already Showing Up

The Senate is voting today to determine how much money will be in the latest round of coronavirus relief checks, and already scammers are trying to capitalize on it.

The House of Representatives agreed that the amount that American families needed to provide relief due to COVID-19 and to help to once again stimulate our economy is $2,000 instead of the $600 that was previously suggested. But nothing is set until the Senate votes.

Be aware that scammers are already trying to take advantage of the opportunity to scam you into giving them your personal information.

This is an actual email that I got already today:

"Coronavirus Stimulus request form" is not a thing.

This is just one of many types of scams that revolve around the stimulus checks that have been going around since the original rounds went out earlier this year. DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINKS THAT YOU ARE UNSURE OF.

According to the official website of the IRS, they will never call or email you to get information like that.

"We urge people to take extra care during this period. The IRS isn't going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster. That also applies to surprise emails that appear to be coming from the IRS. Remember, don't open them or click on attachments or links. Go to IRS.gov for the most up-to-date information." - IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig

These scams are often what they call Phishing scams where they will have you click on links that will then install a virus on your computer or give them access to your personal information. Remember, if you want official information, go to the link irs.gov. Most people who qualify to receive a stimulus check do not need to sign up, apply, or "verify" any personal information, online or elsewhere.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that scammers may: