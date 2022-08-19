New Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses for NYS, How to Apply?

Every single day, New York State gets closer and closer to actual retail sales for adult-use cannabis products. When will that date be? Allegedly sometime before the end of 2022. Yes, you can go to New Jersey or to Massachusetts to make a purchase.

What is the next step for a person if they want to sell retail items? Since this is New York State, there has got to be a paperwork process involved. How can someone apply for a retail license and when can they begin applying for it?

Get our free mobile app

Who can apply for one of these New York State Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, and when?

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash loading...

As of right now, the only persons who can apply for one of these particular licenses are persons who, according to a press release from NYSOC:

Have a marijuana-related offense conviction that occurred prior to the passage of

the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or have had a

parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA marijuana-related offense conviction in the State of New York.

One should also have experience running a business, when they apply for the license too, as that is also a requirement.

When can you apply for this Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) License?

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash loading...

Good question. New York State will open up the application portal on August 25, 2022, and will close the application period on September 26, 2022. Get your documents ready to apply.

How can you get more information about applying for this cannabis license in NYS?

Photo by Jan Zwarthoed on Unsplash Photo by Jan Zwarthoed on Unsplash loading...

Your best resource in all things licensing for the retail cannabis industry in New York is the Office of Cannabis Management, click here for their CAURD site.

Which towns in the Hudson Valley have said "Yes" to allowing cannabis and cannabis products to be sold?

These 93 Hudson Valley, NY Towns Will Sell Recreational Marijuana

Which towns in New York, have said "No in our town" to allowing cannabis and cannabis products to be sold? And to miss out on the tax revenue?

These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana

What do people actually call marijuana or cannabis? Here are a few names you may or may not recognize