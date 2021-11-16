New Business Looks to Open at Abandoned Rt. 9 Eyesore

A sprawling, 30,000-square-foot showroom that's been empty for years may soon reopen as a new business.

A few years ago we posted a photo gallery of 21 abandoned stores that were scattered up and down Route 9 in Dutchess County. We're happy to report that in the four years since then, several of those buildings have either already been reopened or have plans in the works to be remodeled.

A. Boris

One of the more difficult buildings to find a purpose for was the old furniture building at the intersection with Old Route 9 in Fishkill. The building was originally built in 1982 and opened as Stage Door Furniture. After 10 years, the store was eventually sold to another furniture company. That company changed names several times and eventually closed down, turning the building over to Consignment Monster.

The huge building next to N&S supply had a violation note on the door when we visited in 2017 and appeared to be in bad disrepair. Well, now it looks like a new owner is ready to come on board and give the building a new facelift.

A proposal is in front of the Town of Wappinger planning board to put self-storage units in the existing building. Stage Door Self-Storage is hoping to take over the building and use it as a storage company. Paperwork has been submitted and is currently under review. A similar project was proposed at the old Plant Depot site, but that was eventually replaced with another plan to repurpose the closed nursery as a CarMax. There have not been any further developments reported on that project.

