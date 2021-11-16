Will New York Place Unvaccinated Residents on COVID Lockdown?
One country placed all unvaccinated on a mandatory lockdown. Should or will New York soon implement the same plan?
Amid a new surge in COVID cases, Austria has placed about 2 million unvaccinated residents on lockdown.
The new policy went into effect on Monday.
"We are not taking this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary," Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, according to the BBC.
About 35 percent of Austria's population will only be allowed to leave their homes for work, food shopping or emergencies.
"What we are trying is precisely to reduce contact between the unvaccinated and vaccinated to a minimum, and also contact between the unvaccinated," Schallenberg said, according to NPR.
Austria and other European countries are dealing with another surge of new COVID infections. The lockdown is expected to last at least 10 days.
Here in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn't issued a lockdown mandate. However, in September she said she must take "decisive action" to slow the spread of COVID.
"New York State is taking decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to contend with this pandemic across the state," Hochul said. "There's no better solution than getting vaccinated, and that's why we need every single eligible New Yorker to get a shot as soon as possible.
Last month she hinted that if more New Yorkers don't get vaccinated and COVID continues to spread she may be forced to close businesses.
"My number one priority is getting everyone vaccinated, especially those in healthcare settings. If we can get shots to everyone who needs them, we can keep our businesses open and safe," Hochul said.
On Monday, Hochul confirmed 89.1 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 79.8 percent have completed their vaccine series. 72.7 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.
